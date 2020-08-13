Zim Covid – 19 death toll rises to 122

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Covid-19 death toll has risen to 122 from 104 with 75 more people testing positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4 893 cases.

A total of 18 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, however, the Ministry of Health and Child care did not disclose in its latest report, if they were at facility level or community deaths.

Harare recorded the most fatalities, with 16pople having succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 71.

The other two deaths were recorded in Manicaland and Midlands Provinces, which recorded one case each.

According to the health ministry 74 of the new Covid-19 cases reported countrywide are local transmissions while one case is from a returning resident from South Africa.

Bulawayo recorded 17 new cases bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1 150.

No new deaths were recorded in Bulawayo.

Harare recorded the highest number of new cases, with 40 more people testing positive for the virus.

Mashonaland East province recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases, while Mashonaland Central and Manicaland Provinces recorded three new cases each.

“As of 12 August 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 4 893 cases and 122 deaths. 76 new recoveries were reported and active cases have gone down to 3151,” read the ministry statement.

@andile_tshuma