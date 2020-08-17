Zim Covid-19 death toll rises to 132

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THE Covid-19 death toll has risen to 132 in Zimbabwe following the death of two people from Bulawayo and Manicaland provinces.

Since the outbreak of the disease on March 20, a total of 5 261 people have been infected while 2 092 have recovered.

On Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 85 new cases were recorded and only four are from South African returnees.

Of the new cases, 13 were recorded in Bulawayo province, 61 in Harare, four in Manicaland and five in Mashonaland Central while two cases were detected in Matabeleland North.

“As of 16 August 2020, Zimbabwe had recorded 5 261 cases, 2 092 recoveries and 132 deaths. Two deaths were recorded on Sunday, one from Bulawayo province and the other from Manicaland,” read the statement.

“Zimbabwe has about 3 037 active cases following the 85 new cases which were recorded on Sunday.”

Bulawayo has a cumulative 1 204 confirmed cases, 27 deaths with 834 recoveries while Matabeleland South has 507 cases with two deaths and 76 recoveries. Matabeleland North province has a cumulative 98 cases, three deaths and 53 recoveries.

