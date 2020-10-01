Zim Covid-19 recovery rate now at 80 percent, one case reported yesterday

Chronicle Reporter

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded one Covid-19 positive case and 181 recoveries, giving hope that the battle against the pandemic is being won.

According to the Health and Child Care Ministry daily Covid-19 update, out of the 467 PCR diagnostic tests done yesterday, Mat North recorded the only positive case which brought the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 7 838.

This was Mat North’s 135th case and is the province with the least number of confirmed cases. Harare and Bulawayo lead with 3 252 and 1 447 cases respectively.

No deaths were recorded yesterday. Zimbabwe has 228 Covid-19 related deaths.

On another positive note, 181 recoveries were reported yesterday with Mat South recording 174 recoveries, Manicaland (6) and Bulawayo (1). Zimbabwe now has a total of 6 303 recoveries.

The national recovery rate now stands at 80 percent.