Zim Cricket granted permission to tour Pakistan next month

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has salvaged its international year after being granted permission by the Government to tour Pakistan next month.

Government notified ZC of its decision through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The greenlight for the tour comes after ZC was denied permission to host Afghanistan in July following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission hereby gives you notice, following your application, that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has approved your request to tour Pakistan to play the referenced matches,” wrote SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho to ZC.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani applauded the Government for authorising the tour, which will see Zimbabwe playing for the first time since March when most countries around the world suspended and effected lockdowns to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, the Honourable Kirsty Coventry, the SRC and entire Government of Zimbabwe for authorising the tour,” Mukhuhlani said. – @ZililoR