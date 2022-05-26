Zim cross border traders want to buy directly from SA manufacturers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe Cross-Border Traders Association will on Friday meet South African manufacturers in an effort to convince the producers to allow cross border traders to bypass wholesalers and buy directly from them instead.

The meeting will be held at a Bulawayo lodge, with the Zimbabwe Cross-Border Traders Association president Mr Killer Zivhu leading the Zimbabwean delegation that will include all the 92 representatives from the association’s administration centres.

The Indaba comes hard on the heels of a move by the Government to scrap import duties on basic commodities in a move meant to counter escalating and unjustified price increases of locally manufactured goods.

“We want to go a step further from what our Government led by President Mnangagwa did. By engaging the manufacturers, themselves we will be able to purchase these goods at even cheaper prices from South Africa which will then further compel these local manufacturers to reduce their prices. We have done this before and are confident that we will succeed again because these prices are just unjustifiable and now, we are seeing an artificial shortage of goods in some shops,” said Mr Zivhu.

Last week, the Government scrapped import duty on rice, flour, cooking oil, margarine, salt, sugar, maize meal, milk powder, infant milk formula, Tea (whether or not flavored), petroleum jelly, toothpaste, bath soap, laundry bar, and washing powder.

“We need to take advantage of the waiver period and make sure we flood the market with basic commodities to alleviate the plight of the people who are at the mercy of these unscrupulous businesses. It was a success in 2007, and 2008 and we are sure it shall be a success this time around. Prices will and shall fall,” said Mr Zivhu.