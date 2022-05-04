Zim debate team retains African Schools Debate Championships

Langalakhe Mabena

The Zimbabwe national debate team represented the country well as they emerged winners at the African Schools Debate Championships (ASDC), retaining the title after being crowned champions last year.

Over 12 African countries took part in the championships which were held from April 24 to 28 via Discord, a communication device.

Zimbabwe sent four teams to the championships which are teams A, B, C and D.

Zimbabwe A comprised the duo of Lindani Ncube and Unathi Nyoni both from Gifford (Bulawayo), Shumirai Chigadza from Peterhouse Girls (Mashonaland East) and Pamela Moyo from St Georges College (Harare).

Team B was made up of Hazel Chiige from Arundel (Harare), Bukhosi Dube from St Johns College (Harare), Tadiwa Matara and Nigel Mushayavhanu both from Peterhouse Boys (Mashonaland East) and Joy Chauruka from Peterhouse Boys (Mash East).

Team C comprised Raymond Moyo from Dzivarasekwa 1 (Harare), Munesushe Mushosho from Peterhouse Girls (Mashonaland East) and Munyaradzi from ALC.

Menzimuhle Ncube from St Columbus (Bulawayo), Joseph Matanda from St Dominic’s (Manicaland), Nyasha Mazarura from Hilltop (Masvingo), Sharon Marangwanda from MCC (Midlands) and Nokutenda Chimbetete from St Georges (Harare), were Zimbabwe D.

Zimbabwe D emerged as winners after clashing and defeating Zimbabwe B who eventually became the runners-up at the finals. Team A was placed number three followed by South Africa B at number four. Rwanda took position number five with South Africa A, Zimbabwe C, and Ghana A placed at positions six, seven and eight respectively.

Morocco, Namibia, Algeria, Nigeria, Uganda and other African teams were ranked in positions nine to 26.

On individual awards, Nokutenda Chimbetete was crowned the best speaker, Menzimuhle Ncube emerged as the second-best speaker and Sharon Marangwanda was named the fifth best speaker.

Australia-based Zimbabwe national debate team coach Maison Maphosa said he was impressed by the performance of all his teams.

“The first time I started with Zimbabwe debate as a player, we struggled to even get to be opposition one, but now, we’re definitely the power of African debating. At the tournament, we had three Zimbabwe teams in the semi-finals and we ended up competing in the finals as Zimbabwe vs Zimbabwe. It’s really an achievement to us and we promise to continue raising the Zimbabwean flag high,” said Maphosa.

Added Maphosa: “We’re looking at retaining our trophy at Dutch Schools as the reigning champions. The team will be debating at World Schools Debating Championship hosted by the Netherlands from 7 to 18 August.”