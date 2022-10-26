Zim delegation attends Africa Tourism Forum

Business Reporter

THE Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, is leading the Zimbabwe delegation to the 5th edition of the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum 2022, which is underway in Gaborone, Botswana.

Proceedings began on Monday.

The Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) is a pan-African dialogue platform, which brings together key stakeholders of Africa’s travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors to network, share insights and devise strategies for intra-Africa travel and tourism growth across the continent, whilst enhancing the brand equity of “Destination Africa.”

This is the only Forum of its kind in Africa that highlights tourism as a major economic pillar to diversify African economies.

The forum is hosting a gathering of over 400 Africa Travel and Tourism stakeholders.

In a statement the Ministry said the ATLF 2022 provide a myriad of learning and discussion platforms, across intra-Africa travel, tourism investment, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events), travel tech, digital marketing and more.

These are being led by renowned global experts, ministers, CEOs, Business executives, policymakers, entrepreneurs, academics researchers and practitioners.

Speaking during the official opening of Africa Tourism Leadership Forum 2022, Botswana President Dr Masisi emphasized the issue of recapitalization of the tourism industry to rebound from Covid-19 and put the spotlight on MICE tourism as the greatest opportunity for tourism and of course the issues of creating access to enable intra-Africa travel.

Deputy Minister Rwodzi is being accompanied by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, chief operations officer, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi and acting deputy director domestic tourism Ms M. Chivaura.