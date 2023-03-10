Zim displays investment opportunities at Berlin Economic Forum

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE utilised its participation at the just-ended International Tourism Bourse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany, to extensively market its vast investment opportunities, which cut across different sectors of the economy.

Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, led the country’s delegation and officiated as the guest of honour during the Zimbabwe Night at the Berlin Economic Forum that was held at the Academy of Cultural Diplomacy on Thursday night.

Ndlovu highlighted how Zimbabwe’s economic transformation is guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which is premised on the following enablers: infrastructure, energy and mining.

He explained that the country’s economy is driven by the manufacturing, agriculture, mining and tourism industries, which present huge investment opportunities.

Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe, under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa, has been clear in calling for investment into these and other economic sectors that will have an impact both economically and socially.

He said the Economic Forum was an ideal platform for Zimbabwe to tell its story, noting that Europe was a major trading partner for Zimbabwe.

For instance, the minister said Zimbabwe’s exports to Europe increased by 172 percent from US$63 million in 2017 to US$171 million in 2021.

The increase signifies the growing trade relations between Zimbabwe and the EU, which is in line with the economic diplomacy mantra ‘friends to all, enemy to none’, said Ndlovu.

Among the panelists was the Zimparks director for scientific services, Professor Edson Gandiwa, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director, Mr Nicholas Moyo.

Executive director of the Academy of Cultural Diplomacy Berlin, Mr Mark Donfreid, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Germany, Mrs Alice Mashingaidze, chief director for tourism and hospitality management, Ms Tarirai Musonza, Germany business people and other key investors attended the event.