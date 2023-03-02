Zim-dollar fuel facility for farmers still there – AMA

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

THE Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has urged farmers to utilise the Zimbabwean dollar fuel facility, which is available and accessible through Petrotrade, to boost their operations.

“Farmers are thus advised to approach respective farmer unions or associations in order to access the facility,” said the authority in a public notice.

“Farmers are further advised that the fuel usage is subject to periodic audits to determine the impact of production.

“All farmers, including self-financed farmers, are further advised to also take the opportunity to register with the Agricultural Marketing Authority in order to access the facility and other Government interventions.”

According to the notice, every grower of any agricultural product must be registered with AMA in accordance with the provisions of the Agricultural Marketing Authority (Grain, Oilseed and Products) By-laws, 2013 (Statutory instrument 140 of 2013) as amended.

AMA said the deadline for registration for the 2022/2023 season is 31 March with all registrations done online or at AMA’s provincial offices.