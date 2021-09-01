Zim-dollar in slight decline against USD at forex auction

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe dollar has slipped by 0,12 percentage points to trade at 86 against the United States dollar at the weekly foreign exchange auction conducted yesterday.

Last week, the exchange rate at the auction was $85,90. A total, US$46,5 million was this week allotted with US$16,3 million going towards raw materials procurement while US$12,5 million was for machinery and equipment procurement at both the Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and main auctions.

Other allocations were made for consumables such as spares, tyres and electricals, as well as retail and distribution, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fuel electricity and gas.

The SMEs auction received a total of 932 bids from which 31 were disqualified while the main auction’s total bids received were 444 from which 65 were rejected.

Last week, a total of US$51,7 million was allotted at the foreign exchange auction reflecting a 5,3 percent spike from the previous week’s total of US49,1 million.

