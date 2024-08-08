Zim duo brace for Olympic final sprint showdown

Ellina Mhlanga in Paris, France

MAKANAKAISHE Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu will be holding their heads up high when they step onto the track at the Stade de France for the men’s 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games tonight.

The two sprinters have hoisted the country’s flag high at the ongoing Games, and for the first time Zimbabwe have two sprinters in the final at the Olympics.

The race is at 8.30pm

The last time Zimbabwe had a sprinter in the Olympics final was in 2008 through Brian Dzingai at the Beijing Games. Charamba said his motive remains the same, that is to enjoy himself when he runs his race.

“I don’t really have a lot of expectations in the final. Like I said, I will just keep my motive the same, enjoy myself and just let God take care of the rest.”

The final will feature four African sprinters in Charamba, Makarawu, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia. Charamba said it’s a positive development for the continent.

“It means Africa we are on the rise so I will probably say in the next couple of years watch out for Africa, we are coming,” said Charamba.

Makarawu is also not putting himself under pressure.

“No expectations, I am just going to run the final as it is. Whatever is going to happen it is what it is,” said Makarawu.

The final includes USA’s Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton and Kenneth Bednarek, and Alexander Ogando of Dominican Republic