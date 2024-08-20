Zim Emerging stun SA

Zimbabwe Emerging players, (from left): Brandon Mavuta, Nicholas Welch and Ryan Kamwemba, celebrate victory over South Africa Emerging in the third one day match at Queens Sports Club yesterday

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Emerging delivered a stunning final-day performance to beat South Africa Emerging by three runs in the third and final one-day match at Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

Bowlers, led by Brandon Mavuta who took six wickets, defended a modest total of 177 in 46,3 overs, stopping South Africa’s chase dead in its tracks at 174 in 40,5 overs.

Emmanuel Bawa and Tashinga Musekiwa provided the backbone of Zimbabwe’s innings, both posting half centuries. The result was a welcome and long overdue victory for head coach Steve Mangongo, who praised his team’s improved fielding and disciplined approach.

Mangongo was impressed with his team’s discipline in the field on Saturday which had improved from the previous game.

In the previous encounter, the hosts dropped a staggering eight catches as South Africa Emerging successfully chased a target of 311 runs.

He believes they won the game because of mastering the basics of fielding.

“I want to say well done to the boys. It has been tough going, but the hallmark of a good man is the ability to pick yourself up. The way they defended a small total was impressive. We spoke about the basics of fielding and then won this game because we took our catches, and played like tigers in the field. The fundamentals of the game don’t change, and we are so proud that today we executed the fielding aspect and won the game because of our fielding,” said Mangongo.

Zimbabwe Emerging found themselves in all sorts of trouble with the bat, struggling on 26/3 in 9,4 overs before youngster Bawa and Musekiwa came to the rescue with fine half-centuries.

The 20-year old Bawa, who has been brilliant with the bat throughout the series, once again, played with grit and determination, scoring a match-saving knock of 60 runs off 80 balls before Musekiwa made an unbeaten 51 runs from 46 balls.

Bawa and Musekiwa’s brilliant batting show charmed their coach Mangongo.

“We also need to congratulate the two batters. Young Bawa, today showed that he is a cut above the rest. South Africans bowled quick. Codi Yusuf bowled around 143km/hr and Bawa went through and fought. At the back end, we had Musekiwa whom we all believe is one of the most explosive batters in the country, and that half-century gave us a total to fight for.

“We are not throwing the bath water with the child, but we believe that we can go forward. We can’t lie to ourselves, we know that there is a lot of work we need to do, but this has been a sweet victory.

“Coming from back-to-back losses, we still managed to win a game. It shows that if we put in the hard work, if we are honest with each other and committed, we can win games at the international level,” said Mangongo.

After Bawa and Musekiwa’s heroics with the bat, it was Mavuta who helped the team cross the line with ball in hand. The 27-year-old leg spinner took six wickets.

Mavuta finished with figures of 6/39 in 9,5 overs while fast bowler, Alex Falao finished with 3/51 in 10 overs. The other wicket was a run out by Arineshto Vezha.

Modiri Litheko top scored for South Africa Emerging with 53 runs off 52 balls.

For his brilliant spell, Mavuta was named player of the match.

Dian Forrester was named player of the series in the red-ball format while Lesego Senokwane won the best player accolade for the white-ball series. –@brandon_malvin