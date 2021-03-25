Zim engineers get global recognition

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN engineer and acting Ziscosteel board chair, Engineer Martin Manuwha has received a special award from the Federation of African Engineering Organizations (FAEO) in recognition for his distinct contribution and support to the engineering field in Africa and the world at large.

The award, given to him by the current FAEO president, Eng Carlien Bou-Chedid, is an annual award conferred on members chosen by the president together with his board and council.

The same board also conferred the coveted and distinguished FAEO fellow and recognition to Eng Manuhwa.

Two other Zimbabwean Engineers were also honored at the virtual event.

Eng Dr Quinton Kanhukamwe was honored for engineering education excellence in Africa while Eng Dr Ben Rafemoyo was awarded for the FAEO professionals’ bodies outstanding CEO or executive director of the year.

Engineer Kanhukamwe is a founding member and the current Vice Chancellor of Harare Institute of Technology, which he has led through its transformation into a fully fledged university, which has gone to accomplish a lot in research, development and innovation outputs.

Eng Rafemoyo is the current CEO of Engineering Council of Zimbabwe, which regulates the engineering practice in Zimbabwe, accreditation of engineering courses offered by colleges and tertiary institutions as well as the registration and maintaining a register of engineering professionals in Zimbabwe.

In a speech, FAEO president Eng (Mrs) Carlien Bou-Chedidi, hailed Eng Manuhwa for initiating the digital transformation project upon the of covid-19 pandemic.

“Indeed, when it comes to communications, the novel coronavirus has thrust us, many totally unprepared, into the future and we have no choice but to play ‘catch up’ with development of infrastructure that is broadband infrastructure that we need for communicating to school children, business colleagues and so on whilst physically distant. In this regard the digital transformation project began by my predecessor Eng Martin Manuwha,” said Eng Bou-Chedid.

She said Africa cannot develop without engineering.

“At FAEO, we are convinced that Africa cannot develop without engineering and we have positioned ourselves to be the organization that drives the sustainable socio-economic development of Africa through engineering. To this end, we shall be working to promote and advance the science and practice of engineering for the benefit of the society,” she said.

In accepting the awards, Eng Manuhwa gave credit to the government of Zimbabwe, which allowed them the opportunity to showcase their talent on a global platform.

“I want to thank the Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers, the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe and indeed all engineers, people and the government of Zimbabwe for having given us the opportunity to serve engineering in Africa and world bodies. This is indeed a great honor for us as Zimbabweans,” he said.

Eng Manuhwa is the immediate past president of the FAEO.

He is an energy expert and consultant engineer who holds a number of global positions.

Recently, he was awarded for service to the World Federation of Engineering Organizations as the chair of the Standing Technical Committee on anti-corruption, his highest global position to date.