Zim exhibits at 43rd Spanish global tourism fair

Business Reporter, Sikhulekelani Moyo

ZIMBABWE joins other leading tourism destinations at the 43rd edition of the Feria Internacional de Turismo/International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), which began yesterday in Madrid, Spain ending next Sunday.

The prime global showcase is re-opening physically for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is one of the foremost international travel and tourism exhibitions taking place this month and is being attended by the world’s tourism professionals and key players for inbound and outbound tourism in the Spanish market.

The five-day leading global travel showcase attracts more than 10 487 companies from 165 countries, 142 642 trade visitors and 110 848 members of the general public, according to official estimates.

This year’s event runs under the theme: ‘Sustainability, Innovation and Cutting-edge trends’, which is in line with the fair’s objective of contributing to the revitalisation and growth of tourism business.

Representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry together with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority will be joined by tourism players from the private sector at the fair.

The delegation will combine efforts to re-engage global tourism wholesalers and business tourism players to market Zimbabwe as a favourable destination for their meetings and holidays.

“We are so excited to be back physically at this strategic travel and tourism Fair in a bid to re-engage with the European tourism market,” said ZTA chief executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka

“This year, we are promoting our two campaigns, ‘Visit Zimbabwe’ and ‘Meet In Zimbabwe’, which cover both our leisure and business travellers.”

The devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic saw arrivals declining by more than 80 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

ZTA, however, said the year 2022 witnessed significant growth, which calls for more comprehensive marketing efforts. The authority said it will work together with the industry players to engage and promote Zimbabwe in both their primary and secondary source markets.

FITUR is hosted in Madrid, the home City of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), which offers business networking opportunities for tourism stakeholders from across the globe.

Zimbabwe will also participate at the 11th edition of the Tourism Investment and Business Forum for Africa organised jointly by UNWTO, FITUR and Casa África, which will take place on 23 January 2020 during FITUR.

Some of the operators participating at the fair include Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, The Africa Experiences, Surma Expediciones.

