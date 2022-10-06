Zim find going tough in World Masters Hockey World Cup

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE over 45s Zimbabwean Men’s Masters Hockey Team have lost three of their four opening games in the ongoing 2022 World Masters Hockey World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

The tournament is running from 1-10 October and Zimbabwe is in Pool B alongside hosts, South Africa, United States of America, France, Malaysia and England.

Zimbabwe began their campaign against the hosts, South Africa on the opening day of the tournament on Saturday where they lost the match 7-0 to start their campaign on the wrong foot. The team however managed to redeem themselves in the second match where they came from behind to win 4-2 against USA. Zimbabwe then went on to face France in their third match of the campaign and however lost the encounter 2-1 to make it two defeats in three matches. A sixth minute goal in their fourth match of the campaign against Malaysia was enough to sink the Tapiwa Mafi coached Zimbabwe as they lost the encounter 1-0 on Wednesday.

The defeat was Zimbabwe’s third in four matches and their last pool match is against England on Friday.

Zimbabwe are fifth with three points and behind them in sixth position is United States of America who have not registered any win.

The other teams competing in the other Pool are, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa SoM, Argentina and Wales and Germany is sitting on top of the table with three wins in as many matches. The World Masters Hockey World Cup is organised by the World Masters Hockey (WMH) and is recognised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) with the sole responsibility for organising and managing official Masters Hockey tournaments globally.

