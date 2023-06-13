Zim finishes 3rd at AU Karate Championships

lnnocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE settled for third at the African Union Sports Council Region Five Karate Championships which ended in Harare on Sunday.

The four-day competition attracted seven countries namely South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Zambia, Mozambique and hosts Zimbabwe.

South Africa came out tops with 55 gold medals, 37 silver, and 53 bronze medals. Botswana finished second with 21 gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Zimbabwe was third with 40 medals, five gold, 10 silver and 25 bronze. Namibia and Zambia were fourth and fifth respectively. Angola finished sixth and Mozambique was seventh.

This is one of the most high-profile competitions the Zimbabwe National Karate Federation (ZNKF) has held since its formation two years ago.

It was formed after ZKU continued to administer both semi and full-contact karate in breach of WKF rules.

After being formally admitted into the World Karate Federation (WKF), ZNKF has been putting up structures and holding domestic competitions.

