  • Today Tue, 01 Apr 2025

Zim football back on Supersport

Zim football back on Supersport

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

LOCAL football could be on its way back to Dstv’s Supersport channels following the launch of a Zimbabwe football Magazine Show to be screened on the platforms.
This follows the signing of a partnership deal between the Premier Soccer League and MediaMora, a company that produces content for Supersport.
The deal was announced at a press briefing in Harare this morning and it could potentially change the outlook of the local game.
Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN Prime) will continue broadcasting the PSL matches.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments