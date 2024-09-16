Zim football back on Supersport

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

LOCAL football could be on its way back to Dstv’s Supersport channels following the launch of a Zimbabwe football Magazine Show to be screened on the platforms.

This follows the signing of a partnership deal between the Premier Soccer League and MediaMora, a company that produces content for Supersport.

The deal was announced at a press briefing in Harare this morning and it could potentially change the outlook of the local game.

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN Prime) will continue broadcasting the PSL matches.