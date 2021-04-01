Zim football coaches get chance to upgrade their knowledge of the game

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LOCAL football coaches will get an opportunity to upgrade their knowledge of the game following Cosafa’s announcement that it will hold a series of workshops for its member nations in this month.

Cosafa revealed that the clinics would be conducted in partnership with La Liga.

“Cosafa, through its continued partnership with La Liga, are proud to announce an online coaching series which will be attended by coaches and technical directors from Cosafa member associations.

“The online coaching workshops will take place over a four-week period commencing on April 21 and concluding on May 12, in which there will be two masterclass sessions presented by La Liga experts, and two club sessions, which will be presented by representatives from two LaLiga clubs.

“The aim of the workshops is to develop, prepare and expose our coaches in the Cosafa region to the advances in the modern game, while creating an interactive learning environment between the participants and the LaLiga experts.

“Cosafa continues to support the development of coaches in the region, which will ultimately lead to an improved standard of the game in our academies and communities,” read a Cosafa statement.

The partnership between Cosafa and La Liga was formalised last year with agreements to hold conferences and workshops on corporate governance and sport management across the region.

Cosafa is made up of 14 member countries, Angola, Botswana, Comoros Islands, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe. [email protected]