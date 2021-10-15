Zim forging ahead with infrastructural development: VP Chiwenga

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT is forging ahead with infrastructural development as it is the bedrock for sustainable economic recovery and growth, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, said yesterday.

In a speech read on his behalf last night by Health and Childcare Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro during the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) dinner and awards ceremony, the VP challenged the private sector to partner Government in infrastructural development programmes.

“Great strides have been made and continue to be made towards upgrading the country’s infrastructure.

“This is in line with the realisation that that sound infrastructure is the bedrock of sustainable economic recovery and growth.

“We challenge the private sector to partner Government in these initiatives as Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are the way to go,” he said.

Some of the major projects being implemented under Second Republic include the Beitbridge-Harare highway (of which about 233km has been completed since the inception of the of the project), the upgrading of the Beitbridge Border Post (Phase 1 complete), the construction of the new Parliament building, construction of dams across the country, refurbishment of the Hwange Units 7 and 8 and the upgrading of the Robert Gabriel International Airport. – @okazunga