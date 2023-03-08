Zim, Germany meets for environmental protection, tourism opportunities

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu meets with tourism players from across the globe in Berlin Gemany.

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ENVIRONMENT, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu has met his German counterpart, Secretary of State in the German Federal Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation, nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection Mr Stefan Tidow to line up lines of cooperation in the environment protection and tourism sectors among others.

Minster Ndlovu is leading a delegation attending the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) in Berlin that is running from 7 to 9 March 2023.

The Zimbabwe delegation also consists of about 18 exhibitors that are exhibiting at Zimbabwe stand as the country seeks to generate business leads and create as well as consolidate existing new relationships.

As part of the engagement and re-engagement process, Minister Ndlovu took the opportunity to meet with Mr Tidow whom he updated on the current state of affairs in the country’s environment and tourism sector.

More to follow…