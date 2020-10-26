Zim gets African volleyball vice presidency post

The Chronicle
Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter
VETERAN sports administrator Fredrick Ndlovu has been elected vice president for the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) Zone VI.
Ndlovu, who is a former Matabeleland Volleyball Association chairperson was elected at the CAVB congress that is being held online.
The elective congress that ends today got underway at the weekend.
Ndlovu amassed 37 votes compared to South Africa’s Sundrasagren Reddy who attained 11 votes.
Ndlovu carries with him a wealth of experience which ranges from being president of the zone, secretary general and also Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) president.
His sport administrative foundations were nurtured and perfected when he started off as the chairman of the Bulawayo Volleyball Association then named the Matabeleland Volleyball Association as it embraced the other two Matabeleland provinces.
ZVA president Ringisai Mapondera said Ndlovu’s appointment was set to benefit Zimbabwe Volleyball.
“We are elated with this appointment as it challenges the nation to raise the bar in the development of the sport of volleyball,” he said.
Ndlovu is also a board member with the Zimbabwe Olympics committee (ZOC).
Full elected Cavb Board
President
Mrs Bouhra Hajij Morocco
Vice President
Zone I
Adnan BAKBAK Libya
Zone II
Rodrigues ANTONIO CARLOS Cape Verde
Zone III
Casimir SAWADOGO Burkina Faso
Zone IV
Dokony Adiker IDRISS Chad
Zone V
Waithaka KIONI Kenya
Zone VI
Fredreck NDLOVU Zimbabwe
Five Member
- Habu GUMEL Nigeria
- Sanga Issouf KONE Côte d’Ivoire
- Daniel Koboa MOLAODI Botswana
Gender minority
- Zone VI Agness Nakaonga KAKOMA Zambia
- Zone VI Mpho PALIME Lesotho
President of the seven zones
- Zone I Mustapha LEMOUCHI Algeria
- Zone II Bai Dodou JALLOW Gambia
- Zone III Paul ATCHOE Ghana
- Zone IV Christian MATATA SHWITI Congo
- Fernand Sauveur RUTERANA
- Zone VIKhalid CASSAM Mozambique
Zone
- VII Kayseeven TEEROOVENGADUM Mauritius