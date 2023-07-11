Zim Goalie Leads Botswana Side To First Division Promotion

11 Jul, 2023 - 16:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Zim Goalie Leads Botswana Side To First Division Promotion

The Chronicle

ZIMBABWEAN goalkeeper Arnold Chimombe has led Botswana side Pilikwe United to Division One promotion.

Division One football was confirmed last weekend when they won their final promotional play-off match 1-0 against Desert Buffaloes on Saturday.

They will compete in the Debswana First Division North League next season.

Chimombe contributed to the team as he has managed to keep four clean sheets after eight appearances during the process of the teams’ promotion.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the former Bantu Rovers and Young Flying Stars Academy (YFSSFA), he spoke of his journey throughout his time in Pilikwe.

“It has not been easy of course with the language and the competition in the team, but I am happy that I have settled in very well and that I have played a role in the team’s recent success.”

“It was tough for me mentally because I came here to play for a Division Two team and everyone was questioning my decision, with a lot of criticism, especially during these past couple of years where we have failed to gain promotion to Division One”

He joins fellow Zimbabwean Nkosilomusa Khanye who also plays First Division football at Young Stars Football Club

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting