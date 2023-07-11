Zim Goalie Leads Botswana Side To First Division Promotion

ZIMBABWEAN goalkeeper Arnold Chimombe has led Botswana side Pilikwe United to Division One promotion.

Division One football was confirmed last weekend when they won their final promotional play-off match 1-0 against Desert Buffaloes on Saturday.

They will compete in the Debswana First Division North League next season.

Chimombe contributed to the team as he has managed to keep four clean sheets after eight appearances during the process of the teams’ promotion.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the former Bantu Rovers and Young Flying Stars Academy (YFSSFA), he spoke of his journey throughout his time in Pilikwe.

“It has not been easy of course with the language and the competition in the team, but I am happy that I have settled in very well and that I have played a role in the team’s recent success.”

“It was tough for me mentally because I came here to play for a Division Two team and everyone was questioning my decision, with a lot of criticism, especially during these past couple of years where we have failed to gain promotion to Division One”

He joins fellow Zimbabwean Nkosilomusa Khanye who also plays First Division football at Young Stars Football Club