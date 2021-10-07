Zim Hip Hop Awards back with new sponsor

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

It’s official!

Lovers of hip-hop are in for a treat this year as the Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) are back for the 11th time with a new major sponsor.

On Friday, the ZHHA released a Press statement on their Facebook page announcing their new headline sponsor, Irish brand, The Pogues whiskey.

December 11 is a day to diarise for the local hip-hop lovers as the awards will take place.

The awards will be held either virtually or conventionally, subject to the state of the Covid-19 regulations at the time of event.

The Pogues ZHHA has also rang some changes to the executive committee with the addition of new head of operations Bekithemba Sibanda also known as Thorne Laroq.

In partnership with TuneCore, the world’s leading DIY music distributor for independent artistes, the ZHHA wants to broaden the scope by which artiste can benefit if they submit their works to the New York-based independent digital music distribution, publishing and licensing service.

Opening of entries for categories commenced on the October 4. Submissions can be made at www.zimhiphopawards.co.zw and those in Harare can physically submit their works at Cube 106 Kwame Hall. Those in Bulawayo can drop their work at BoomCity Advertising Corner 9th Avenue and George Silundika.

The submissions will close on the November 1.

The adjudication process will begin on the November 2 and end on November 10.

The announcement of nominees will be done on the November 12.

THE AWARDS CATEGORIES:

1. Best Male

2. Best Female

3. Best Collaboration

4. Best Hip-Hop Group

5. Best Producer

6. Best New Comer

7. Best Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop

8. Best Album

9. Best Promoter

10. Best Diaspora

11. Best Radio DJ

12. Best Club DJ

13. Best Gospel

14. Best Dance act

15. Best underground

16. Best alternative

17. Best Online media,

18.Best Journalist.

19. Song of the year

20. Video of The Year & video director of the year

21. Best hip hop hustle.

22. Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)

23. Hip hop personality of the year

24. People’s choice

Who will win the much-coveted plague on December 11? Only time will tell.

– @eMKlass_49