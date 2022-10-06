Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees entries open

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards have called on eligible candidates for nomination of this year’s edition to start submitting their entries.

The 12th edition of the ZHHA will be held on December 8 in Harare at a venue to be announced. The awards will happen at both virtual and conventional venues to be announced.

This year’s theme is “Strength in numbers.”

Submission of entries is via the awards’ website or through downloading the beatbox.

Submission closes on October 31 with adjudication set to run from November 1 to 11.

The headline partner is set to be announced at the nominees reveal on November 14.

Said the awards founder Beefy: “As the leading authority of Zimbabwe Hip Hop culture and Africa’s first and prestigious hip hop awards, our mission is to use elements of popular youth culture and media to inspire, motivate and empower the music of young people by acknowledging and celebrating local artists in their respective genres. We continue to grow as we get more regional and international recognition from various media houses and artists.

“We would like to announce a new platform which will be a game changer to the genre, The beatbox streaming app, beatbox is a hip hop entertainment streaming platform exclusive to the hip hop genre. This platform will give artists and creatives the opportunity to upload their content and share it to the rest of the globe. The beat box app will soon be available on the app store and the google play store. As the awards are upon us submissions will be made via our website as the norm and eventually on beatbox,” said Beefy.

@mthabisi_mthire