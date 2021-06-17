Zim Hip-Hop Awards organisers introduce Culture Clash Hip Hop Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Zim Hip-Hop Awards have launched the Culture Clash Hip Hop Festival that is being held to promote the genre’s artistes amid the pandemic.

The virtual event which launched on Tuesday will run up to Saturday. Workshops, interviews, exhibitions and performances from a number of artistes are being conducted.

Zim Hip-Hop Awards director Adrian “Beefy” Harrison said the event seeks to bring together, various artistes in the creative sector. He said the Culture Clash Hip Hop Festival is being held under the theme: “The new normal that will explore, export and promote different types of urban movements around the region through performances and dialogue using hip hop elements”.

Said Beefy: “All the events will be live-streamed on the Zim Hip-Hop awards social media platforms, mainly Facebook. For workshops, we have music as a business that’s being hosted by DJ Switch, Buddha Blaze, Tmula and Plot Mhako; The new digital era hosted by Ano Shumba, Elder Mohawk, Endre Dalen and Ontiretse Tshiamiso; Female participation in hip hop regional workshop hosted by Ruby V and a music business masterclass workshop hosted by Munya Chanetsa.

“A public relations masterclass workshop will be hosted by Sheila Afari while digital distribution will be hosted by Jade leaf Tunecore.”

“Interviews and exhibitions include building a functional music industry hosted by MP Fortune Chasi while Visual arts graffiti will feature Nyasha Jeche, Byllie Garry and Spinx Bow. We also have Untold stories by Noble Stylz, GZE, Ndebele Black and Poy Fashion. Kingsville clothing will also exhibit.”

He said performances will be on different days and will come from an array of artistes that include Luminous, Muse, Killemol, Sugar Shane, Lynden, Cottage 47, Tinotenda Ndoro, Super Geeks, Robotics, Jungle Loco, Tr3y Xl, Young Gemini and Mitch Uta. – @mthabisi_mthire