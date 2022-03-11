Zim hosts National Media Day in Dubai

Prosper Ndlovu and Africa Moyo in Dubai, UAE

ZIMBABWE is today expected to host a National Media Day at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the aim of marketing investment opportunities that exist in the country.

The event is expected to attract a number of international investors and media. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa is expected to deliver the keynote address while a number of executives from BAZ, Transmedia, ZBC and Zimpapers will also present.

Zimpapers will be represented by board chairman Mr Tommy Sithole and Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UAE, Mr Lovemore Mazemo, and Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Pavilion Ambassador Mary Mubi, are also expected to attend the event.

In an interview yesterday Minister Mutsvangwa, said the Expo 2020 Dubai was a window to the world for Zimbabwe and 191 other countries to showcase their potential opportunities as drivers for growth, especially now for Zimbabwe’s media sector as it gets into the 4th Industrial Revolution and the digital era.

“As a country, Zimbabwe enjoys certain advantages, which can result in a vibrant media industry. Let me say content is a product of a country and creative genius of its people and we all know that in sub-Saharan Africa, Zimbabwe has enjoyed outstanding and continuous civilisation for more than 1000 years,” she said.

“The Great Zimbabwe civilisation stands out as a great testimony of the civilisation of our people, trading and interacting with literal states of the Indian Ocean and further afield to China.

“The independence of Zimbabwe in 1980 was born out of our people’s engagement in an epic military struggle, which was done to drive out foreign invaders and occupiers.

“After independence the country has scored high in the human resource development, earning recognition from UNESCO and other institutions.”

Minister Mutsvangwa added that Zimbabwe’s Diaspora has proven to be a shining example in the global marketplace.

“This is fertile ground that whets the appetite of the global media industry as Expo 2020 Dubai gives Zimbabwe that window for our media to tell the story of our country and along the way, seek partnerships and investments to create rich content, which appeals far and wide.

“I am here in Dubai together with big players in the Zimbabwean media sector, both print and electronic and also want to take this opportunity to thank the Zimbabwean Government and the host country, the UAE, for giving us a pride of place to showcase Zimbabweans at work in various fields — in mining, our mouthwatering industry where we major in several leading minerals, agriculture where there is the potential which is yet to be fully exploited to the benefit of new and growing middle class of Asia, talk of tourism, we have the world’s 7th wonder, the Victoria Falls, which is the largest waterfall and our national parks with the Big Five.

“All these activities and opportunities, which have been taking place here at the Expo 2020 Dubai for the last six months tell a story of our Zimbabweans at work and also as they carve their rightful place as citizens of the world.

And to crown it all, the media week is the prelude to the final major event heralding the National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, which shall be graced by our President, Cde Mnangagwa on the 14th of March,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Mr Jonathan Gandari, the Chief Director: Government Programmes and Messaging in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said they brought their implementing agencies such as Transmedia, the Broadcasting Authority (BAZ), ZBC and Zimpapers, although it is a public limited company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

“The conference is aimed at attracting international investors who can partner us in supplying consumables to be used by our implementing agencies.

“We will be doing match-making to see who partners who and we are hoping that out of the interaction, the companies will develop relations that last beyond the Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Mr Gandari.

He added that today’s engagement was in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra, “Zimbabwe is open for business”, which he has been driving since becoming President in 2017, with the aim of attracting more investors.

He said the event seeks to demonstrate that Zimbabwe’s media sector has a number of investment opportunities that could be exploited by foreign investors.

During the event, a representative from the Zimbabwe Investment Development Authority (Zida) will also make a presentation on the business opportunities in the country under the theme: “Good news from Zimbabwe”, with highlight on the growth and stability of the economy occasioned by the robust reform agenda being implemented by the Second Republic.

Mr Deketeke will present an overview of the main media landscape in Zimbabwe and available business opportunities across diverse media outlets.

There will also be a presentation on the Zimbabwe media environment and the legal framework under which it operates.

The event is a key highlight of the country’s participation at the world-acclaimed expo, which is being hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).