Zim-Indonesia grow trade relations

TRADE relations between Zimbabwe and Indonesia are experiencing steady growth, with both countries expanding their economic co-operation in key sectors such as agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Indonesia to Zimbabwe, Mr Panca Hendarto, emphasised the potential for further collaboration.

“Zimbabwe has vast natural resources and a growing industrial sector. We believe that by working together, we can create a win-win partnership that benefits both nations,” he said.

“Our goal is to facilitate more business exchanges and investment opportunities to ensure sustainable growth.”

The trade balance between the two countries has seen an upward trajectory, with Zimbabwe exporting tobacco, minerals, and agricultural products to Indonesia, while importing essential goods such as textiles, electronics and machinery.

Mr Hendarto underscored the importance of the growing trade partnership.

“Indonesia is a niche market for Zimbabwean exports, particularly in the agricultural sector. We are seeing an increase in trade volumes, and we are confident that this relationship will continue to grow,” he said.

“Indonesian investors have shown interest in Zimbabwe’s mining and energy sectors, and we are working to facilitate smooth engagements between the private sectors of both countries,” he said.

With both governments pledging to enhance economic cooperation, the future of Zimbabwe-Indonesia trade relations appears promising, paving the way for more business opportunities and mutual growth.