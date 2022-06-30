Zim is an important economic partner – Switzerland

SWITZERLAND sees Zimbabwe as an important trade and investment partner, with whom it wishes to grow economic relations further, spurred by a recently concluded investment framework between the two countries, a top Swiss diplomat has said.

Outgoing Swiss ambassador to Zimbabwe, Niculin Jäger said this when he paid a farewell courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on Wednesday. “We just recently negotiated a new agreement that will lay the framework between our two countries to better the investment policies and I believe this will open new possibilities for investors,” he said.”

Concerning trade, many of our companies produce locally and they are on the ground and have employed people for such a long time that they are considered Zimbabwean companies. Their products are mostly sold on the Zimbabwean market and in regional markets; unfortunately not many of the products find their way to Switzerland but I hope this will change in the future.”

Jager said his four-year tour of duty had been an incredible journey that had resulted in closer cooperation between Switzerland and Zimbabwe.

“Our relations are very cordial and they focused on a lot of economical exchanges. As you may know Switzerland is a leading European investor and this allowed us to address many different topics in our relations, be it the political side, be it on the economic side and be it also concerning cooperation and development,” he said.

“After four years, I can definitely say our relations have grown, we have grown them together under the leadership of His Excellency the President and with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to new heights.

“We witnessed in 2018 the visit of His Excellency the President to Davos, Switzerland as his first visit as a Head of State to Europe and this visit was repeated just recently.”

In 2018, President Mnangagwa made a historical appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to further Zimbabwe’s re-engagement and engagement agenda.

Since then, he has been invited to the forum, a gathering of world leaders and top business people, on a yearly basis.

-New Ziana