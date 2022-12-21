Zim launches national disaster loss database

ZIMBABWE on Wednesday launched the national disaster loss database, also known as the Sendai platform, a web- based tool for reporting validated data on natural and man made hazards.

The Sendai framework reporting platform on Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030) is a tool to assist countries in monitoring, assessing and evaluating progress and challenges in disaster risk reduction.

Officially launching the platform whose production was funded by the United Nations Development Programme, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Marian Chombo said the tool goes a long way in addressing the country’s reporting capabilities on disaster loss and damages across all sectors.

“The development of this platform is not an end to itself, it now requires concerted efforts and commitment by stakeholders to start using the tool for reporting validated data on disaster losses and damages,” she said.

Chombo said the government had prioritised funding for disaster risk management. UNDP country representative Mia Seppo said the recurrence of hazards over the past decade in Zimbabwe had demonstrated the need for having a platform that documented disaster loss in the country.

“The Civil Protection Department requested the UNDP to support the development of a platform to monitor the Sendai framework indicators in Zimbabwe. This is an investment of about $60 000.

“It is used to ensure all disasters are identified, reported and the review of the impact is conducted in the shortest time possible. The platform captures disasters that occur in Zimbabwe and allows for information to flow in an electronic format to users in order to access the information as soon as it is captured,” she said.

Seppo said the platform would assist the country to meet its obligations under the Sendai agreement.

“This is also important because it will give international visibility for work being done in Zimbabwe. As UNDP as well as our sister agencies, we are all strongly committed

to continue working with you on response preparedness and recovery from disasters. We hope that this platform will be useful for the disaster risk reduction efforts in Zimbabwe, useful for climate change mitigation, and for resilience building efforts in Zimbabwe,” she said.

-New Ziana