Zim loses 260 000 hectares of forests yearly

THE country is losing over 260 000 hectares of forests yearly due to a rising population which has increased land use demand, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has said.

Speaking during the World Environment Day commemorations in Gala Ward in Bulilima District on Friday, Minister Ndlovu said forest ecosystems were under immense pressure from increased agriculture and mining activities and settlement expansion among other land use demands.

He called on communities to work towards restoring ecosystems.

The World Environment Day is held annually on June 5.

This year the commemorations were held under the global theme “Ecosystem Restoration” and a local theme “Strong Local Institutions-Key In Sustainable Ecosystem Restoration.”

“Restoring degraded ecosystems means adopting nature-based solutions to conserve soil and restore the degraded landscapes and this calls for inclusive participation of the local community especially for sustainability. Forest ecosystems are under immense pressure from our rising population and its hunger for more land and resources. Zimbabwe is losing over 260 000 hectares forests every year.

“This calls for a robust change in game plan where all of us must become key players in the restoration of forest ecosystems by replanting lost trees, especially our native species,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said this year’s World Environment Day theme gave communities a task to identify opportunities for ecosystem restoration.

He said there was urgent need to halt further degradation of the environment and embark on restoration of the degraded areas in order to improve productivity and capacity of ecosystems to meet the needs of the society.

Minister Ndlovu said the World Environment Day helps to promote worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

He said this was in line with Vision 2030 which is premised on healthy ecosystems and the green economy.

“This theme also comes in handy for people from this region where we face several environmental predicaments which include bush encroachment, surface water body siltation, severe gulley erosion, massive deforestation, invasive alien species infestation, impacts of climate change, human wildlife conflict, and to a lesser extent solid waste management, just to name a few.

“Resources of the region which include vast grasslands and woody forests which can support both domestic and wild life animals are under threat from human induced activities which include deforestation, wildlife poaching, fish poaching among others. My Ministry will continue to play a leading role in ensuring all our degraded forests are restored,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu called on public and private entities, as well as local authorities to find a niche in ecosystem restoration, preservation and conservation.

He called on relevant authorities to have an aggressive approach in the protection of ecosystems through full enforcement of laws and regulations and drafting of new ones.

Speaking during the same event Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province, Cde Abedinico Ncube said Government was committed towards protecting the environment.

He said the National development Strategy 1 (NDS1) has environmental protection, climate resilience and natural resources management as one of its priority areas.

Cde Ncube said the strategy stresses the importance of capacitated institutions and protected natural resources as well as an ecological base.