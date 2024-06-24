Zim man arrested for tampering with essential infrastructure in SA

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A Zimbabwean male national has been arrested in the Lephalale policing area under South Africa’s Limpopo province in connection with tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen property with an estimated value of over R100,000.

Limpopo police spokesperson , Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said the man was arrested on evening Wednesday last week.

“On Tuesday 18 June 2024 at about 21:45, security personnel were on duty conducting patrol duties at Matimba power station next to the conveyor belt that carries ashes to an ash dump when they detected that the copper cables were stolen from the conveyer belt and immediately informed the police about the incident,” he said.

“The police responded swiftly and immediately commenced with the tracing of the unknown suspects through the tracks that were found from the scene of crime. The next day, on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, at about 06:00, they discovered that the suspects were burning the stolen copper at a farm nearby Matimba power station. Police found new and old burned wires, including the remains of protective shield copper wires and a smoke of burned copper wires, which indicated that the suspects were still in the vicinity”.

Col Ledwa said the team continued with the tracing of the suspects until they saw two men running in the bushes at about 1100am and chased after them.

During the chase, one suspect managed to evade an arrest but his accomplice was nabbed while in possession of a satchel bag containing some of the stolen copper cables and gloves.

Following the apprehension of the suspect, an Eskom employee was called at the scene to assist with investigations.

“The suspect, whose age is still to be determined, will appear in Lephalale Magistrate court soon facing a charge of tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen property. Police investigations are continuing,” he said.