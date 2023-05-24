Zim MICE tourism takes center stage as IMEX-FRANKFURT comes to life

Business Correspondent

ZIMBABWE is exhibiting at the 2023 edition of IMEX Frankfurt, which kicked off at the Messe Frankfurt Convention Centre in Germany on Monday and will end on Africa Day.

IMEX is where the global business events community comes together for four days every year. The showcase attracts more than 3,000 meeting planners meet with over 2,500 suppliers globally.

The expo provides a platform for large businesses and SMEs, including entrepreneurs and start-ups, to explore vast prospects that motivate cooperation and connection with international brands. Through the establishment of strategic partnerships with global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) players, Zimbabwe will find new ways to distribute and do business within Zimbabwe.

“This is an ideal opportunity to see hundreds of new brands, products, technologies and equipment and make strategic contacts. IMEX presents a platform for the introduction of new products, most of which will not have been seen here before, so there is a great opportunity for people to build their businesses with new partners, suppliers, and technologies.

“The four-day trade event presents hundreds of new business opportunities to the Zimbabwean MICE sector.” says Mr Givemore Chidzidzi, chief operating officer of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

IMEX Frankfurt has on showcase, a host of suppliers within the global MICE sectors, including Destinations, DMCs, Hotels, Service Providers, Culinary suppliers, Eventing Associations and Event Management Services. IMEX further presents a rich expert education programme, which is suited to build capacity in MICE events hosting. The program includes looking at insights to explore the latest event trends, data, research, and technologies.

A Zimbabwe delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Environment, Climate. Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority are attending the show. A Policy Forum was held on the side-lines of the exhibition and attracted delegates from over thirty countries to discuss post-COVID-19 recovery for the business events sector under the theme “Uncomfortable Conversations and Unexpected Solutions.”

The discussions were meant to align the goals and priorities of policy makers and the Business Events Industry in a complex and uncertain world. According to Ray Bloom, Chairman of the IMEX Group “The Policy Forum provides a platform for global events industry leaders and policy makers to come together and take stock while also looking to the future. Not only do they share valuable perspectives, but they also learn from each other. This Connection is vital for our industry to achieve the unilateral acknowledgement and support it deserves. The meetings and events industry deserves to be recognised for the economic, social and knowledge powerhouse that it is.”

Promoting MICE tourism is part of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy as the country implements the National Development Strategy 1 with the set objective of attaining a five-billion-dollar tourism economy by 2025.