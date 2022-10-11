Zim mining sector players target Zambia export market

Business Reporter

SEVERAL Zimbabwean mining sector players have an opportunity to tap into the growing Zambian export market as they take part in a two-day outward seller mission organised by ZimTrade in Kitwe, Zambia this week.

In its September newsletter, the trade promotion body said such outward missions are crucial to promoting and strengthening trade relations between the two countries as they present business a platform to interact and seal deals.

ZimTrade said a market survey revealed that there are opportunities for local businesses to tap into the growing market in Zambia’s mining sector.

“From 12-14 October 2022, participating companies will explore business opportunities in the Copperbelt province, as well as engage in business-to-business meetings with leading buyers, which in turn grow trade between the two countries,” said the agency.

“The participating firms are drawn from mining and mining supplies including protective clothing and gear, corporate wear, and machinery and machinery spares.”

ZimTrade added that refractory supplies, software systems, ­re-engineering services, engineering services as well as packaging will participate.

During the outward mission, participating firms will get an opportunity to attend a trade and investment conference on Wednesday.

“Following the conference, businesses will be able to participate in B2B meetings to bilaterally explore potential business partnerships. These discussions will be followed by site visits on 13 and 14 October to some of the Zambian businesses in Kitwe to gain a better understanding of them and strengthen trade bonds.

“Riding on the SADC, COMESA and AFCTA trade agreements, which both countries are signatory to, there is room to grow exports.”

According to the International Trade Centre statistical tool, Trade Map, total trade between the two countries in 2021 stood at US$280 million up from US$200 million in 2017.

Zambia is predominantly a copper mining country, with six percent of the world’s reserves and the second largest copper producer in Africa after the DRC.

ZimTrade has said a market survey it conducted indicated that the availability of ready markets capital plant equipment for comminution such as primary and secondary crushers, floatation cells, gearless drives, grinder mills, classi­ers and concentrators.

“Other capital plant equipment required in Zambian mines include, separators, material handling feeders, mine ventilation, draglines, tyres, mining support vehicles, drills and earth moving equipment and power generation machinery.”

Over the years, ZimTrade has organised several outward seller missions to create seamless business synergies between Zimbabwean companies and buyers from the region and beyond.

From these events, participating companies are provided with an opportunity to increase brand awareness, generate new leads, form new partnerships and showcase products, services and technologies.