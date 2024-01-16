Zim model advances with grace in Miss Global

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Zimbabwean model Kudzai Matizha is proudly representing her country on the global stage, captivating audiences at the Miss Global pageant taking place in Cambodia.

The 21-year-old beauty, who hails from Harare, embarked on this international journey on New Year’s Eve, and is competing against models from 70 countries.

The pageant’s preliminary round took place last Saturday, with Matizha successfully advancing to the finals scheduled for Thursday.

Over the past two weeks, the models have engaged in various activities, including photoshoots, travel, diverse culinary experiences, cultural immersion, and participation in charity events.

Matizha expressed her excitement and gratitude for the enriching experience.

“It’s been fun trying different foods and mingling with diverse people. Sometimes it’s exhausting, but we’re all here for the lovely and remarkable experience, so I’m soldiering on because these activities are so fulfilling. My experience has been incredibly filled with excitement and personal growth,” shared Matizha.

She highlighted the challenges and opportunities encountered during her journey, emphasising the chance to showcase her skills and connect with inspiring individuals.

“The challenges have transformed into opportunities for growth, imparting valuable lessons on the significance of adaptability and the preservation of authenticity. Engaging with diverse contestants has significantly broadened my perspective, highlighting the strength that emerges when individuals from various backgrounds unite with a common goal,” she said.

In anticipation of the pageant’s grand finale, Matizha dedicated herself to meticulous preparations, fine-tuning every facet of her performance. This encompassed honing her skills, perfecting her presentation, and ensuring peak fitness.

Actively engaging in workshops, she sought to deepen her understanding of pertinent issues, with the overarching goal of delivering a compelling blend of substance and style on the prestigious pageant stage.

Her journey has been supported by her director, Tania Tatenda Aaron, and Farai Zembeni, while her family has been a pillar of support. – @mthabisi_mthire