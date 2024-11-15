Zim modelling icons rally behind Sakhile Dube: “You’ve made us proud!”

With just a day left until the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, Zimbabwe’s eyes are firmly set on Sakhile Zibusiso Dube, the country’s representative at the global contest.

Former beauty queens, modelling directors, and industry veterans have voiced their unwavering support and expressed confidence in her abilities, hoping for a historic win.

Sibusisiwe Dube, former Miss Bulawayo, lauded Sakhile’s achievements and potential: “Sakhile’s participation in Miss Universe 2024 is a remarkable achievement. Her intelligence, beauty, and talent have captivated the world, placing Zimbabwe on the global stage. Her confidence and charisma have been awe-inspiring, and she has already made us proud. Sakhile, your story deserves to be heard, and your passion will shine through. Keep believing in yourself!”

Veteran modelling instructor, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, founder of Fingers Modeling Academy, stressed the importance of Sakhile’s representation: “Sakhile Dube is a beautiful reflection of Zimbabwe’s exotic charm. Her presence at this prestigious event not only elevates her but also highlights our culture and heritage. With the backing of a supportive nation and media, she stands out as a strong, confident Black woman.

“As the final night approaches, we hold our breath for her to carve a name for herself and Zimbabwe. May she dazzle the world with her beauty, poise, and intelligence!”

Lorraine Maphala, former Miss Zimbabwe, expressed optimism about Sakhile’s chances: “Sakhile is poised to make history. She stands a great chance of being crowned Miss Universe Africa or even Miss Universe. Her beauty is unmatched, and her visibility in the competition is undeniable. Zimbabwe, let’s continue voting for her—every vote counts!”

Pardon Khaya-Elihle Khanye, president of Bulawayo Models Association (BMA), said: “Sakhile has been exceptional from the start, improving daily and making her mark in all pageant predictions. As BMA, we stand fully behind her. She embodies the potential to bring the crown home. Bangene MaDube!”

Sipho Mazibuko, founder of the Mr and Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant, praised Sakhile’s natural talent: “Sakhile’s catwalk is flawless, a testament to her training in Italy. She exudes the essence of Miss Universe, and her experience in various competitions gives her an edge. With just one main contender from Nigeria, I believe Sakhile has what it takes to secure the African title and beyond. Rural girls across Zimbabwe are cheering her on. She truly represents us all.”

As the clock ticks closer to the grand event, Zimbabweans remain hopeful and united in their support for Sakhile. With her beauty, poise, and intelligence, she has already made history, and the nation eagerly anticipates her making an indelible mark at Miss Universe 2024.

Stay tuned for updates as Sakhile takes the stage in the early hours of Sunday to represent Zimbabwe on the world’s biggest beauty platform.