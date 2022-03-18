Zim moves to ensure wheat supplies

AS the Russia-Ukraine war and grain export curbs by Moscow push global wheat prices up, Zimbabwe has set in motion plans to secure wheat self-sufficiency, with a production target of 400 000 metric tonnes in the upcoming winter farming season to insulate itself from the war’s impact.

Zimbabwe is targeting to plant 75 000 hectares of wheat, under various funding models this winter farming season.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly 30 percent of global wheat exports combined, and since war broke out three weeks ago, wheat prices have hit record highs, with food and agricultural experts warning of increased global food insecurity. Food inflation is also expected to rise.

In January, average food inflation around the world hit 7.8 percent, the highest level in seven years, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Last Friday, Zimbabwean millers who expect to import 155 000 tonnes of wheat this year through October, raised maize meal and flour prices, as a direct consequence of the war.

The private millers traditionally source most of their wheat imports from Russia. Agricultural Technical Extension Services (Agritex) chief director, Mr Stancilae Tapererwa said, while farmers were already registering for winter wheat production, engagements were also ongoing with crucial stakeholders to secure adequate energy and water supplies.

“Through our training branch we have formed teams that are going to go to provinces. We are going to team up with the department of mechanisation, the department of irrigation and seed houses to train farmers and equip them on wheat production so that we achieve at least five tonnes per hectare,” he said in an interview.

“As far as wheat growing is concerned, it is a question of the hectarage. We will get what we require if we achieve the 75 000 hectares and also it is a factor of the yield.

“We are supposed to achieve at least five tonnes per hectare to achieve the 400 000 metric tonnes. If we do not do this training, we may achieve the hectarage, but we may not achieve the production targets.”

Mr Tapererwa said the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has been engaged to adequate information on dam levels so as to ensure successful production.

The energy sector will also be roped in to make sure there is deliberate effort to give electricity to farmers that have registered to grow wheat, he said.

Zimbabwe’s wheat requirements stand at about 360 000 metric tonnes. Mr Tapererwa said CBZ will support 36 500 hectares, AFC (formerly Agribank) is supporting 10 000 hectares while the Government will avail free inputs for 5 500 hectares to small holder farmers.

“We had a meeting with private sector players last Friday, they are supporting 23 000 hectares and they were saying they have already mobilised seed, fertiliser and chemicals,” he said.

“We are likely to be affected (by the Russia-Ukraine war) if we do not produce enough wheat for this nation.”

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Mr Shadreck Makombe said farmers were aware of the global wheat supply situation, and were preparing to increase output in response.

“We are encouraging all our farmers who are near water bodies to go into wheat. We want to ensure that we even surpass those targets,” he said.

Last week, Cabinet approved pre-planting wheat floor producer prices of $175 741.86, and $193 316.46 per tonne of ordinary and premium grade wheat respectively.

To ensure food security, the Government recently announced plans to open at least 50 000 hectares of land per year for irrigation. — New Ziana