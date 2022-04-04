Zim, Moza upgrade relations

Kudakwashe Mugari in Maputo, Mozambique

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is in Maputo, Mozambique, where he starts a packed three-day State visit that will see him and host President, Filipe Nyusi, lead the elevation of long-running relations between the two countries from a Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC) to a Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The President touched down at the Maputo International Airport last night and was welcomed by Mozambican Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Minister, Veronica Macamo Dlhovo and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda.

He is accompanied by a number of ministers including Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, Defence and War Veteran Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Professor Amon Murwira, and Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni.

Apart from elevating relations between Harare and Maputo to a BNC, four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit, Minister Shava said yesterday.

During the two countries’ last JPCC held in Harare in 2019, agreements centred on co-operation in the fight against transnational organised crimes and the de-mining exercise along the border.

Ambassador Shava said today, they “will start with official talks led by the two Presidents, then the official signing ceremony of the several MoUs that is expected to transform the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation into a Bi-National Commission, the signing of memoranda of understanding in the areas of Science and Technology, Search and Rescue in air accidents and Legal Affairs”.

Mozambique remains one of Zimbabwe’s top trading partners in the region, and there are several opportunities for expansion of the trade volumes, with Zimbabwe keen, in particular, to expand cooperation in many sectors.

President Mnangagwa will first have the honour to inspect the Guard of Honour.

Later, there will be the official opening of the proceedings where President Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart President Nyusi will have a one-on-one discussion at the office of the Presidency, before a photo shoot.

During that time, talks will be taking place at ministerial level.

The President will also visit the Municipal Council of Maputo where he will be handed over the key to the City of Maputo.

Ambassador Shava added that President Mnangagwa will visit the Mozambican Heroes Acre where that country’s nationalist and hero, Cde Samora Machel, was buried.

The President will lay a wreath in honour of the fallen heroes.

Ambassador Shava said the President and his delegation were confident that the three-day deliberations will present an opportunity to address issues that will further enhance the two countries’ bilateral co-operation and forge closer working ties.

The minister said it was encouraging to see how the relations between the two countries had expanded and deepened at both political and economic level.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique share a common view on issues of peace, stability, and economic development, regional and continental integration.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy cordial bilateral relations, underpinned by strong historical and political bonds that date back to the era of the liberation struggle.

Relations between the two countries bring a lot of opportunities on the table, particularly for Zimbabwe.