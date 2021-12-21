Zim National Debate team announces 2022 squad

Langalakhe Mabena

The Zimbabwe National Debate Team has announced its 2022 squad which comprises four members for the National Junior team and 14 members for the National Senior team A and B.

The speakers were selected through a trialing process that had up to 150 speakers across the country.

Through this, the executive committee of the Royalty Pact Debating Academy (RPDA) managed to select the best who have the capacity to fully represent the country.

Maison Maphosa returns as head coach with Anele Tshuma (Bulawayo) and Thembani Khumalo (Harare) roped in as assistant coaches.

The 2022 team will officially represent the country in major high school tournaments like the South Africa National Schools Debating Championships, Pan African Schools Debating Championships and The Oxford Schools Debating Championships.

They will also participate at the World Schools Debating Championships which is a flagship and largest secondary schools debate tournament in the world that seeks to bring all countries together to one global competition.

The year 2022 has seen a huge interest from different countries all around the world with over 80 countries registered for participation at the World School Debate Championships.

National Junior Team:

1. Lindani Ncube (Gifford Boys High School-Bulawayo Metropolitan)

2. Pamela Moyo (Star Leadership Academy-Mashonaland East)

3. Munesushe Mushosho (Peterhouse Girls School-Mashonaland East)

4. Shumirai Chigadza (Peterhouse Girls School-Mashonaland East)

National Senior Team A and Senior Team B:

1. Hazel Chiige (Arundel School – Harare Province)

2. Nokutenda Chimbetete (St Georges College – Harare Province)

3. Yun A Pak (Arundel School-Harare Province)

4. Menzimuhle Ncube (St Columbus High School – Bulawayo Metropolitan)

5. Nigel Mushayavanhu (Peterhouse Boys- Mashonaland East Province)

6. Raymond Moyo (DZ1 High School-Harare Province)

7. Karl Makahamedza (Midland Christian College – Midlands Province)

8. Nyasha Mazarura (Harare Metropolitan)

9. Sharon Marangwanda (Midland Christian College- Midlands Province)

10. Joseph Matanda (St Dominics Mutare- Manicaland Province)

11. Ruvimbo Joy Chauruka (Peterhouse Girls – Mashonaland East)

12. Bukhosi Dube (St Johns – Harare Metropolitan)

13. Mukudzeiishe Madzivire (Bulawayo Metropolitan)

14. Tadiwanashe Matara (Peterhouse Boys- Mashonaland East Province)