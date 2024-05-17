Zim on path to become first world economy – President

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe’s trajectory to become a first world economy is on course after touring the massive US$30 million Baker’s Inn plant in Bulawayo on Friday.

The President is in Bulawayo for two engagements, first the tour and commissioning of the state of the art Baker’s Inn factory in Belmont, and then the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’ Pass Out Parade in Ntabazinduna later on.

Speaking after touring the Baker’s Inn Plant, President Mnangagwa said he was impressed with the state of the art machinery he saw during the tour.

“I’m happy that the second republic has a trajectory of becoming a first world economy. Where in the world can we get a better infrastructure than this, nowhere,” he marvelled.

“So, we are on the march and our trajectory is way up,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President was taken around the plant that is a highly automated factory and has the capacity to produce around 160,000 loaves of bread per day.

Regarded as a significant advancement, the factory is considered a game changer, boasting cutting-edge machinery that showcases true technological progress.

The commissioning of the giant Baker’s Inn factory, marks a significant investment by the diversified Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)-listed group, Innscor Africa Limited, buttressing the renewed business sentiment in the city.

The development is in line with the Second Republic’s efforts to revitalise the city’s industrial sector and reinforces President Mnangagwa’s assertion that “Zimbabwe is open for business”.

The transformation of Bulawayo is vital for Zimbabwe’s overall development, as outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025), which builds momentum towards an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.