Zim participates at Africa Adaptation Summit

From the right is the Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Zimbabwe Hon Barbara Rwodzi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Hon Felix Tshikeledi, African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki and the president of the African Development Bank Dr Akinwumi Adesina at the ongoing Africa Adaptation Summit 2022, in Rotterdam Netherlands.

THE Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, is in Rotterdam, Netherlands where she is representing the country at the Africa Adaptation Summit 2022.

The Global Center on Adaptation, together with the African Union, African Development Bank, International Monetary Fund, Africa Adaptation Initiative and the Climate Vulnerable Forum, are convening the Africa Adaptation Summit to lay the foundation for an adaptation breakthrough for Africa at COP27, in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

In a brief update about the event, the ministry said Zimbabwe has made strides in developing climate responsive policies, strategies, and action plans at national, sub-national and sectoral planning levels. Under the National Development Strategy (NDS1: 2021-25) mainstreams climate change across all its thematic areas.

It noted the environmental protection, climate resilience and natural resources management focus sets a sector outcome of improved climate action.

“Furthermore, a National Climate Policy is in place and is complemented by sectoral policies on agriculture, disaster risk management, renewable energy and biofuels towards enhancing climate change mitigation and adaptation,” it said.

