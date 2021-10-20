Zim participation at Expo 2020 Dubai generates investor interest-Min Mutsvangwa

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S participation at the on-going Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates has generated interest from investors around the world keen on investing in different sectors of the economy.

Recently, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga led a high-powered delegation that included official from Government and private sector at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The expo, which began on October 1 is expected to end in March 31 next year.

In a post -Cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe’s participation at the expo, saw VP Chiwenga presenting a report on the 6th Global Business Forum for Africa last week.

“The forum provided a platform for building resilience, synergies and partnerships between Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region, and presented an opportunity to discuss and share ideas on how the country can attract foreign direct investment.

“The Vice President’s presentation was well received with influx of potential investors who requested for further engagements,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabwe’s participation at the expo was to promote the country as an investment destination of choice, and trade with other countries and to attract tourists from the Gulf region

The forum ran under the theme “Transformation through Trade: – Restore-Renew”.

The statement highlighted Zimbabwe’s most lucrative sectors for investment, including agriculture, mining, infrastructure development, manufacturing, tourism, Information Communication Technologies and financial services.

"Going forward, Government through the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) will follow up on the interest to invest in the country in all the sectors of the economy, and urge the private sector and citizens in the diaspora to grab the various projects on offer on a win-win partnership basis," she said.