Zim prospect on the move

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ENGLAND based forward Tavonga Kuleya has left English League Two club Doncaster Rovers to sign a new club on a short term loan deal with non-League side Matlock Town.

Kuleya was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, which makes him eligible to represent both countries at international level.

In a statement, Rovers confirmed the forward will be loaned out for the remainder of the season.

“The pair have linked up with the Northern Premier League outfit and are eligible to make their debuts in Saturday’s clash with Ashton United.

“Striker Jack Goodman has made 13 senior appearances this season and spent time on loan with Gainsborough Trinity earlier in the campaign.

“Kuleya has made six first team appearances this term and had temporary spells with Marske United, Sheffield FC and Gainsborough Trinity.

“We wish Jack and Tavonga all the very best for the remainder of the season.”

-@innocentskizoe