Zim prospect signs for West Ham

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ENGLAND-born Zimbabwean footballer David Chigwada has completed a move to the youth ranks of English Premier League side West Ham.

Chigwada joins the London side after a two-year stint Manchester City where he joined in 2022 aged 14.

The move was confirmed by renowned football writer Fabrizio Romano.

“2007 born talent David Chigwada has signed his West Ham contract after leaving Manchester City.

West Ham moved fast to bring in a talent for present and future,” wrote Romano.

The transfer specialist shared via X on Saturday an image of the teenage gem putting pen to paper on his deal with the Hammers having left the Etihad Stadium at the end of his current contract.

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Chigwada will initially join West Ham’s academy to continue his development before advancing to the senior team.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are understood to have moved incredibly quickly to secure the 16-year-old’s signature as they continue to build for the future under their new manager at the London Stadium.

It is unlikely that he will be immediately thrown into the West Ham first team under Lopetegui next season.

So far, Chigwada has represented the Three Lions (England) at youth level.

He has featured for England U-15s though in future he can switch allegiance and represent the Zimbabwe Warriors at senior level.

Chigwada is part of the British Brigade which is seen as the future of the Warriors.

The British Brigade includes Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford B), Shane Marodza (Huddersfield Town), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Joey Phuti (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Tawanda Masvanhise formerly with Leicester City. – @innocentskizoe.