Zim pushes for new energy :Energy sufficiency to vault Sadc region competitiveness — President

President Mnangagwa addresses delegates during the officially opening of the 3rd International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo in Victoria Falls yesterday

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

ZIMBABWE is aggressively pursuing new energy infrastructure projects to bridge the domestic energy supply gap and bolster regional electricity needs, which is critical for Sadc’s industrialisation and overall competitiveness, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

In view of the reality of climate change and the global shift towards renewable energy sources, the President said regional member States have an obligation to work concertedly towards the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal Number Seven (affordable and clean energy by 2030) through expanding infrastructure and upgrading technology to provide clean and more efficient energy generation.

Officially opening the 3rd International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was committed to global aspirations and goals in relation to climate change adaptation.

In order to address resultant power supply deficit, which is being driven by growing demand in tandem with the economic growth momentum, President Mnangagwa said Government is rehabilitating and extending the lifespan of old plants while at the same time building new generation capacity through public and private sector participation.

“The completion of the Hwange 7 and 8 Extension Project is set to bring in an additional 600MW onto the national grid while renewable energy independent power producers will contribute to the gradual blending of renewable energy into our country’s energy mix,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The regional integration agenda and the associated need to develop shared infrastructure entails that countries in our region must urgently increase the region’s collective energy generation capacity.

This will not only close the present regional power deficit and the realisation of energy self-sufficiency, but also vault our Sadc region’s industrialisation, modernisation and overall competitiveness.

President Mnangagwa said the implementation of cross-border renewable energy infrastructure projects is now more critical and urgent as the region moves forward, towards the “New Frontier of Net Zero Africa”.

The high-level conference, which drew policymakers and energy experts, comes after the world convened at the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP26) late last year in Glasgow, United Kingdom, where delegates agreed to adopt renewable energy to counter the effects of climate change.

President Mnangagwa challenged delegates to scale up adaptation and climate change mitigation by crafting concrete recommendations and models on ways to harness the opportunities that exist in the renewable energy sector.

“The adoption of cleaner and renewable energy sources has the potential to advance equality, tackle poverty while strengthening developmental, social and environmental sustainability,” he said.

“My Government has deliberately developed multi-pronged national policies to mainstream our mitigation and adaptation strategies to climate change, including the renewable energy policy that seek to enhance the use of alternative energies.”

Zimbabwe is fortunate to be endowed with huge and diverse renewable energy potential, which must be tapped to create a sustainable energy portfolio, said President Mnangagwa.

He said the need to counter effects of climate change has hyped the momentum in driving investments in the renewable energy sector from both local and international investors.

The new projects, President Mnangagwa added, augment power supplies from major power stations, which have tended to be erratic due to challenges induced by the illegal sanctions, antiquated equipment and reduced hydro-power generation at Lake Kariba due to more frequent droughts, among others factors.

“Ways are, therefore, being explored by the Governments of Zimbabwe and Zambia to develop hydro-power at the Batoka Gorge, Devil’s Gorge and Mupata Gorge.

The development of these hydro-power plants on the Zambezi gorges have the potential to increase the energy security of the region,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Additionally, a partnership between Zimbabwe and Mozambique on the Mpanda-Nkuwa and other projects in the Zambezi basin are also under consideration.

I, therefore, invite investors to come on board and facilitate the development of these yawning bankable investment opportunities.”

President Mnangagwa said his administration was also undertaking a large scale dam construction programme, which is spread throughout the provinces, which over and above increasing irrigation capacity and ensuring food security, is set to produce additional hydro-power.

He also said more attention must be given to harnessing wind energy as an area that remains untapped in the country.

“Government is also exploring other ways of enhancing energy supply security through demand side management, with prospects for partnerships and investments,” he said.

To ensure universal access to affordable electricity by rural communities, the President said the Rural Electrification Agency was accelerating the electrification programme, which will see increased use of solar mini-grids.

The programme will be complemented by the use of biogas, windmills and other technologies.

Furthermore, Zimbabwe continues to promote the uptake of medium-scale rooftop and ground-based solar systems through net-metering.

As a result, net-metering regulations were amended to accommodate larger systems of up to 5MW, with corporates now allowed to generate power for own consumption and provide excess capacity to the national grid.

“Cumulatively, utility scale solar power plants, solar mini-grids, mini-hydropower plants, to mention but a few, are now steadily increasing the share of renewable energy into the national power supply system,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Second Republic has taken a deliberate decision to blend petrol with bio-ethanol from sugarcane and increase production of bio-diesel.

“This has not only reduced our fuel import bill but has also resulted in reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, the programmes have seen the empowerment of communities, especially sugarcane out-growers, through enhanced participation in the mainstream economy,” said President Mnangagwa.