Zim qualify for World Rugby U20 Trophy

Mehluli Sibanda, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE have qualified for the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy after they hammered Tunisia 60-6 in a Rugby Africa Barthes Trophy Under-20 semifinal encounter played at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday.

The Young Sables will square off against Kenya in the final on Sunday. With Kenya, who defeated Namibia 24-13 in the other last four fixture enjoying host nation status for the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy that will be held in East African nation for the second time from July 15 to 30, Zimbabwe have secured their spot in the global event.

Zimbabwe are on course to defend the Barthes Trophy they won in 2022 after demolishing Tunisia.

Following a 55-0 drubbing handed out to Côte d’Ivoire in the quarterfinals, the Panashe Zuze-captained Young Sables did not lift the foot off the pedal with yet another marauding display on their way to the final.

Last year, Zimbabwe beat Namibia 19-14 to win the Barthes Trophy. Their route to the final saw them take care of Tunisia by a 19-18 score line in the quarterfinals and 32-3 triumph over Madagascar in the last four.

Before their success last year, Zimbabwe had last been crowned Barthes Trophy champions in 2012 when they did so on home soil.

Prior to the team’s departure for Kenya, some members of the Young Sables, accompanied by Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Aaron Jani met President Mnangagwa at State House. President pledged to financially support the Under-20 national team, which continues to be the shining light for local rugby with success in continental and international competitions.

Now that they have qualified for the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy, the Young Sables will need more financial resources to prepare for the tournament. – @Mdawini_29