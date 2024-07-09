Zim ratifies SADC Protocol on Environment Management

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has approved and ratified the SADC Protocol on Environment Management for Sustainable Development whose principles are aimed at enhancing management of the environment at transboundary levels among member states.

The protocol establishes principles derived from the Rio Declaration on Sustainable Development that include cooperation in good faith among State Parties, sovereign rights of State Parties to use their resources, participation of all interested parties in environmental governance, and resolution of differences amicably.

In a Post-Cabinet Briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the protocol places the needs of people at the centre of development, precautionary approach, polluter pays principle, and extended producer responsibility among others.

“Cabinet considered and approved the ratification of the SADC Protocol on Environmental Management for Sustainable Development. The protocol applies to all State Party activities relating to environmental management,” said Dr Muswere.

He said among others, the protocol highlights that State Parties must follow various obligations and institute measures to manage and control transboundary effects of air pollution, to manage and control transboundary effects of waste and chemicals to combat desertification and land degradation, and implement sustainable land management practices.

State Parties must mitigate adverse environmental impacts on marine and coastal environments as well as inland water resources.

“The protocol is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 pillar on environmental protection, climate resilience and sustainable natural resources management, and ratification of the protocol will enhance cooperation with other SADC member states,” said Dr Muswere.