Zim records 111 more Covid-19 cases

Cynthia Mhuru, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 111 new Covid-19 cases and one death, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

A total number of 253 508 Covid-19 cases, 5 513 deaths and 245 373 recoveries have been reported since the spread of the virus into the country early 2020.

The ministry said 2 558 Covid-19 tests were conducted countrywide yesterday and the positivity rate was at 4,3 percent.

As of Sunday, at 3pm there were 59 hospitalised people with 27 of them vaccinated while 32 were not vaccinated.

The national recovery rate remains at 97 percent while active cases have declined to 2 622 from 2 685.

Harare has the highest number of active cases with 464 followed by Bulawayo with 450 cases.

Mashonaland East has 373 cases, Matabeleland South 331 cases, Midlands 226, Manicaland 194, Mashonaland West 167, Matabeleland North 166, Mashonaland Central 136 and Masvingo 115.

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 502 people having received their first jab, 743 for the second dose and 433 for the third dose.

The total cumulative for people who got the first dose is now at 6 237 014 while 4 560 284 have received the second dose and 829 991 under the booster shot.