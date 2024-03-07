Zim records 141 snake bites in one week

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

A TOTAL of 141 snake bite cases were recorded countrywide during the week ending 18 February 2024, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

In a recent Disease Surveillance Report the ministry said seven deaths were recorded while others survived.

The cumulative figures for snake bites since the beginning of the year stood at 1 042.

Cumulative figures for year 2023 were 707 and three death.

In Zimbabwe, the snake season lasts from September to March when snakes become more active after a period of hibernation between April and August.

