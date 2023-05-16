Zim records 32 new cholera cases, 75 hospitalized

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE has recorded 32 new suspected cholera cases amid reports that 75 have so far been hospitalized in different parts of the country.

A situational report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that the new cases were reported from Glenview (five), Binga (two), Beitbridge (two), Mutare Rural (11), and Chimanimani (12).

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on 12 February 2023 in Chegutu Town, Mashonaland West Province.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke, and Wedza.

To date, cases have been reported in nine provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023 and these have no epidemiological link to each other. As of May 14 a cumulative total of 900 suspected cholera cases, six laboratory-confirmed deaths, 19 suspected cholera deaths, and 250 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported,” read the report