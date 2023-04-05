Zim records 358 cholera cases

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu,Senior Reporter

A TOTAL of 358 cholera cases have been recorded in Zimbabwe amid reports that 12 more cases have been detected countrywide in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

Ten new cases were reported in Beitbridge with Mutare and Chiredzi recording one case each.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situation report shows that as of Tuesday, 11 people were hospitalised.

Five have been admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital, two at Chimanimani District Hospital, one at Mutasa District Hospital, Mutare District Hospital has two admissions while Bikita District Hospital there is one person admitted.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani,

Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare,

Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

The first cholera case in the country was detected on 12 February in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.

“To date, cases have been reported in eight provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases having no epidemiological link to each other,” read the Ministry statement.

"As of Tuesday, a cumulative total of 353 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, five suspected cholera deaths, and 66 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported."